Woman asks if she's wrong to make husband watch kids instead of going to bachelor party.

While it might be tempting to bail on all of your responsibilities and treat yourself to a spontaneous luxe vacation, if the timing isn't right then you might have to surrender to a rain check.

Before you book a flight and clear your schedule of meetings and appointments that have been planned for months to sip sugar-rimmed tiki drinks at a swim-up bar, you might have to tell your partner they're stuck with the kids. Time management can be difficult for many parents, especially when children are too young to make themselves a snack or hold up their own tiny heads, but it's necessary to give your partner free time.

Time for hobbies, exercise, or taking tequila shots on a flamingo float with their friends until their heart desires every now and then can give your family the reset it needs. Getting caught in the grind of work, parenting, meal prep, cleaning and cursing your alarm clock every morning can turn you and your partner into two sleepy, bitter zombies if you're not careful.

So, when a frustrated wife and mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to forbid her husband from attending a bachelor party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.