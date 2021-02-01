Woman asks if she's wrong to make video explaining trashcans for her messy boyfriend.

While we all have different expectations when it comes to how clean we prefer to keep our homes, expecting a family member or romantic partner to constantly clean up the half-eaten pizza you left on the living room floor is rude and disrespectful...

Many couples come up with a solution to dividing up household chores that works for both of their preferences and schedules, but if one person is consistently picking up after their partner, tensions can brew into a nasty explosion. Leaving food out in the kitchen, spills on the floor, or trash everywhere in the house is a not-so-subtle signal that you expect someone else to clean up after you. Trash doesn't magically disappear on its own and a truly filthy house can often lead to a string of other nightmares such as a rodent or insect infestation, allergies, or health problems.

So, when a rightfully frustrated girlfriend decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about her boyfriend's impressively disgusting, perplexing and lazy cleaning habits, people were eager to offer their advice.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for making and sending a step-by-step video on how to put trash IN the in bin to my boyfriend?