Woman asks if she’s wrong to mock husband’s list of ‘birthday month’ demands.

We all have at least one friend or family member who celebrates their birthday for an entire week with a packed schedule of events, but an entire month is Birthdayzilla behavior...

Aside from childhood and major milestone birthdays, expecting your friends to drop everything and take a week off of their responsibilities for your luxury beach resort birthday extravaganza might cause some drama in the group chat. While your birthday might seem like the most important event of the year to you, it's usually just another day when all your friends have to show up to work, sit through a meeting, send some emails, and go grocery shopping.

Planning some casual drinks or a dinner is one thing, but drafting a list of specific demands and expecting your partner to bow down to the birthday boy might be cause for a diva intervention. Sometimes it's hard to accept that we're tax-paying adults and not the star of the Chuck E. Cheese ball pit, but that doesn't mean your wife needs to roll out the red carpet for 30 days just because you aged yet another year.