Woman asks if she was wrong to have neighbor's untrained dog taken by animal control.

Part of being a pet owner is being responsible, safe, and training your animal...

Owning a dog isn't all about unconditional love, adorable viral videos, relaxing nature walks, cuddles on the couch, paw shakes, and belly rubs. Dogs can be amazing, life-changing companions, but they require a great deal of work, regular exercise, and intense training. Leash-training your dog is necessary for the safety of other humans and other dogs, and calling out irresponsible pet owners who take obviously untrained dogs off-leash in public spaces is necessary sometimes.

Unless your dog will come to you the second you call them regardless of environmental distractions such as other animals or food, then you haven't trained your pet enough to take them off-leash. Of course, nobody wants to have any part in a beloved family pet being separated from its owners, but if you have to protect your own animals and family members, it might sadly be the only option. So, when a frustrated cat owner decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her neighbor's unruly dog, people were quick to deem a verdict.