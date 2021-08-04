Woman asks if she was wrong not to tell boyfriend about strippers at bachelorette party.

Controlling what activities your partner partakes in during their free time can be a toxic pattern in a relationship, but expressing your discomfort with certain places or behaviors can also be part of healthy communication.

The tradition of attending a strip club during bachelor or bachelorette parties has been taken to another level with modern weddings as it isn't uncommon to open the door and discover the pizza delivery man is also an expert dancer and phallic-cupcake baker. If you're not comfortable with your partner going to certain clubs, smoking cigars, or chugging tequila shots while complimenting a woman in lingerie named "Strawberry," then perhaps you also have some trust issues to also work out?

Before you each take a week-long trip to Vegas for your neighbor's wedding, it's best to be honest to avoid resentment bubbling over into a 3 AM kitchen war when the Instagram photos drop. Policing every move your partner makes before you're even married is bad enough, but if you yourself are partaking in the activities you've deemed "off-limits" for your partner, you've fallen down a rabbit hole for a future of messy jealousy issues.