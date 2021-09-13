Woman asks if she was wrong to ask parents to take loud kids out of restaurant.

Going to a restaurant can be a romantic, relaxing and fun activity that can be easily destroyed by the loud table of toddlers throwing food all over the table and drawing ketchup art.

Parents deserve a night out too and a break from cooking every once in awhile, but teaching children how to behave in a public place is also critically important to raising a decent future adult. While there's often nothing to be done about about a screaming brand new baby, if your kids are old enough to complain about the lack of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets on the menu, it might be time to teach them not to scream as if they saw a ghost every time the waitress comes over to the table.

Shaming parents for loud kids that are out of their control won't make you the most popular person on the Thanksgiving day plane, but if the sight of watching a parent ignore the fact that their child is painting your hair with the Ranch dressing is ruining your engagement dinner, you're allowed to speak up. So, when a frustrated restaurant patron decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ask parents to calm down their children, people were quick to help deem a verdict.