Woman asks if it was wrong to pause husband's game so he'd help with baby.

Raising a kid with a partner requires true teamwork.

But sadly, a lot of relationships don't reflect an equal distribution of the parenting load. Statistically, women in heterosexual relationships do more of the parenting and household work in relationships, even when they're still working outside of the home.

Correcting this imbalance requires honest communication from both partners, and a desire to make things more equitable. Unfortunately, not all partners are receptive to said honesty.

In a popular AITA post, a woman asked if she was wrong for pausing the internet and her husband's game so he would give their baby a bath.

She wrote:

AITA for pausing my husband’s game because he wouldn’t give our baby a bath on time?​​​​​