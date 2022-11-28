Woman asks if it was wrong to pause husband's game so he'd help with baby.

Raising a kid with a partner requires true teamwork.
But sadly, a lot of relationships don't reflect an equal distribution of the parenting load. Statistically, women in heterosexual relationships do more of the parenting and household work in relationships, even when they're still working outside of the home.
Correcting this imbalance requires honest communication from both partners, and a desire to make things more equitable. Unfortunately, not all partners are receptive to said honesty.
She wrote:
AITA for pausing my husband’s game because he wouldn’t give our baby a bath on time?
I (23F) paused the internet on every single device in the apartment because my husband (23M) refused to get off of the game to give our 8-month son a bath on time. I know this sounds like YTA but let me explain.