Woman asks if it’s wrong to ‘pay’ husband in video game time for doing housework.

Dividing up household chores can be brutal when everyone in the house has a deep disdain for doing the dishes and the chair in the corner of the bedroom has morphed into a monster of not-clean-but-not-dirty laundry.

Coming up with a system that works for everyone's schedules can be complicated, especially when one person feels like they're doing all the work while everyone else coasts by with an occasional half-hearted kitchen mop. Before resentments brew and bubble over into a moldy shower battle at 3 AM, it's best to settle on a routine. Coloring in a chore wheel with crayons and hanging it on the fridge might feel ridiculous when everyone in the apartment is an adult, but sometimes the only way to get your Craigslist roommate to take out the trash is to reward good behavior with a sparkly star sticker and a six-pack of beer.

So, when a conflicted woman with a gamer-obsessed husband decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about household chores, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for suggesting "paying" my husband with video game hours?