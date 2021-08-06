Woman asks if it’s wrong to ‘pay’ husband in video game time for doing housework.

Coming up with a system that works for everyone's schedules can be complicated, especially when one person feels like they're doing all the work while everyone else coasts by with an occasional half-hearted kitchen mop. Before resentments brew and bubble over into a moldy shower battle at 3 AM, it's best to settle on a routine. Coloring in a chore wheel with crayons and hanging it on the fridge might feel ridiculous when everyone in the apartment is an adult, but sometimes the only way to get your Craigslist roommate to take out the trash is to reward good behavior with a sparkly star sticker and a six-pack of beer.
So, when a conflicted woman with a gamer-obsessed husband decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about household chores, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Hello. I asked a question how to not be resentful of my (27F) husband (27M) and with all the feedback I came up with an idea that I could offer to "pay" my husband with video game time for chores he completed.