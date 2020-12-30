Woman asks if she was wrong to prank drunk husband by putting him to sleep in his mom’s bed.

While pulling a prank or a harmless joke on a family member of friend is usually fun, sometimes what starts out as a funny running gag or bit can can actually hurt someone...

If the person you're pranking doesn't find your "joke," funny, then it's not really a clever prank. Even if you think you're being hilarious, hurting someone's feelings means your joke could actually be borderline bullying. Family drama can be difficult to navigate and sometimes even people who are related can have radically different reactions to a conflict or disagreement. Respect the boundaries of your loved ones and trust your gut if something about a joke feels off. While it's fun to laugh at a silly trick, the payoff isn't worth it if the person you're fooling isn't in on the joke.

So, when a concerned wife decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument she got into with her husband over a seemingly harmless family prank, people were eager to offer their advice.