Woman asks if she was wrong to publicly shame the coworker who steals lunches.

Office politics can be a messy war of HR meetings and salty emails that begin with "as per my last email," but what happens when you have a bold burglar of the break room?

So, when a conflicted meal-prepper decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "am I the as*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to "rudely" shame the thief in her shared workspace, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for embarrassing a lunch thief at work?

So I started a new job recently I work in small studio, there are several others in the building, think open plan office with sections assigned to each studio. The person I had an altercation with doesn't work for my studio just FYI.