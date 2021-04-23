Woman asks if she'd be wrong to refuse another 'disgusting' dinner at her in-laws.

Cooking and sharing food with people you love is a timeless way to bond, but food can also be a delicate subject depending on everyone's individual needs and preferences...

Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, raw, no carb, nut allergies--it can be hard to make an entire group happy even with seemingly safe options like a quick plain pizza. While it's normal to have to choke down a few meals you hate in your lifetime in the name of being polite, if you're constantly forced to eat "disgusting" or grossly unhealthy meals because of a family member's habits, it's not fair to keep putting your body through another unseasoned, well done steak. A complete lack of spices, smothering everything in Ranch dressing, salads that don't feature a single green, or meat-heavy dishes can make you feel like a lead weight if you're not used to consuming a full stick of corn-sprinkled butter in one sitting.

So, when a health-conscious woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about boycotting her in-law's cooking, people were quick to help deem a verdict.