Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to attend 'bridezilla' sister's $600+/night wedding.

The cost of the venue, the open bar, flowers, attire, centerpieces, a DJ, a photographer, a videographer, a pumpkin-shaped horse-drawn beach carriage--weddings can easily turn into sparkly, big budget nightmares of stress. While every couple getting married has a right to plan the wedding of their dreams, forcing guests to go into debt because the bride is demanding that everyone stays at a hotel made of diamond-encrusted caviar champagne towers is entering 'zilla territory. Splurging on a vintage veil or a destination bachelorette party Airbnb is one thing, but expecting your guests to fork over all their own cash for your wedding is extremely selfish, tone-deaf behavior.
So, when a conflicted and frustrated woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to be honest with her sister about the increasing cost of attending her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.