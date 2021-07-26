Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to attend 'bridezilla' sister's $600+/night wedding.

While weddings can be beautiful, romantic events that bring family and friends together to celebrate love, they also can be expensive beauty pageants that can end friendships after six months of passive-aggressive planning in three different group chats.

The cost of the venue, the open bar, flowers, attire, centerpieces, a DJ, a photographer, a videographer, a pumpkin-shaped horse-drawn beach carriage--weddings can easily turn into sparkly, big budget nightmares of stress. While every couple getting married has a right to plan the wedding of their dreams, forcing guests to go into debt because the bride is demanding that everyone stays at a hotel made of diamond-encrusted caviar champagne towers is entering 'zilla territory. Splurging on a vintage veil or a destination bachelorette party Airbnb is one thing, but expecting your guests to fork over all their own cash for your wedding is extremely selfish, tone-deaf behavior.

So, when a conflicted and frustrated woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to be honest with her sister about the increasing cost of attending her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.