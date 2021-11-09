Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to attend her friends' MLM parties.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 9, 2021 | 7:05 PM
In the wake of the LuLaRoe documentary and other tell-all projects, many people have seen the light when it comes to MLM schemes, or Multi-level Marketing businesses...

Getting a DM on Instagram from a glamorous profile offering you a gig that feels too good to be true can be tempting. A work-from-home job as a "girl boss," "a boss babe," or an independent business owner with an sparkling pink office out of the closet, a perpetual stream of bonus checks and a flexible work schedule? Star-studded events, free products, parties with friends and fellow "business owners"--MLMs can often expertly package what is essentially a pyramid scheme.

While it might be hard to reject an invite to a friend's makeup party pushing product she already purchased and now must sell over wine and a cheese plate, sticking to your beliefs is often necessary. MLMs often leave a trail of victims in their path as many people can quickly go into debt or never even see a profit.

So, when a frustrated and conflicted business owner decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to decline MLM party invitations, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

