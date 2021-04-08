Woman asks if she’s wrong to refuse to throw baby shower for unsupportive friend.

Long, close friendships can be hard to maintain as time often shifts priorities and personalities can dramatically evolve....

With busier work schedules, marriages, children, or moving to different cities, the friends we see everyday when we're young might not stand the test of time. There are always some friendships that seem to pick up right where they left off, and you can not see someone for years, but somehow expertly avoid any awkward small talk about the weather while tearing up a napkin at a coffee shop. Sometimes people come into your life for a specific time, though, and you just can't force a long-lasting bond with your former co-workers from the cupcake shop or drinking buddies from college.

"Fair weather friends" can be fun for a brunch or spontaneous trip, but when you really need someone to help you through a traumatic time in your life and suddenly that person is fully MIA, you might be more cautious when they come crawling back to you for emotional support. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her distant, unsupportive friend popping out of the woodwork to hop back into her life now that she's pregnant, people were there to help.