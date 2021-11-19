Woman asks if she’s wrong to refuse to babysit child who wears cloth diapers.

Being a parent or working in child care often comes with a whole lot of unsolicted opinions from mommy bloggers, strangers, and the man at the grocery store witnessing your toddler's meltdown in the cheese aisle...

While sharing parenting hacks and tips can be incredibly helpful for new parents, forcing other parents to use the same techniques you do when there are multiple safe and effective potty-training methods surely won't earn you points in the daycare group chat. Choosing to use cloth diapers for your baby is a personal preference that can be better for the environment and your baby's skin, but forcing your nanny or babysitter to partake in the messy clean-up process that comes along with them isn't fair.

While you might think your child is a perfect, flawless miracle carved by angels in the sky, to the majority of people on this planet your kid is just another tiny human ruining this six hour flight by grinding pretzels into the carpet. Getting a little dirty and dealing with messes so involved you couldn't even dream up is expected while taking care of children, but setting clear boundaries in your work environment is necessary sometimes.