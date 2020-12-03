Doing wedding-related favors for friends and family can be nice, but also potentially disastrous..If you volunteer to do a job for someone's wedding that would normally be done by a professional such as photography, catering, or dress-designing, be prepared to put in a lot of free labor. It's normal to want to use your skills to help out someone you love, but considering perfectly normal people can turn into detail-demons from the depths of the seven bridal seas the second they start planning their wedding, you might be quick to rescind your offer. Especially if you also are on shaky ground with a relative or a friend, offering favors can only escalate the drama.So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her sister's request to bake her wedding cake, people were ready to offer advice.AITA (Am I the As*hole) if I refuse to bake my sister's wedding cake? My sister is getting married in 9 months, and she wants me to bake her wedding cake for her. We have a horrible relationship. She bullied me, gas lit me, and helped pull my mother away until she died. I cut off contact years ago. I refuse to have her in my life. My father said I have to suck it up because we are "sisters". That is not going to happen. Even when we had a relatively nice conversation at a family gathering, she still brought up the incident where she spoke badly about me to an employer so I would never be able to work there. She wants to fire me up! She only brings up the cake when my other family is around. She has never contacted me outside of family gatherings. She has only asked publicly. We will all be outside and she will address the group and say "you haven't given me an answer yet on my cake!". She wants me to say no publicly. So she can have her pity and make me the bad guy. I really do not want to bake this cake. As far as I am concerned I am not even going to her wedding. If I do then she will be getting a toaster. My family says that I love to bake and this isn't that big a deal. How I should make it to keep the peace. How she isn't asking in a mean way. Wibta (Would I be the As*hole) if I decline? Or is this just something I need to suck up and do to save face? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: Nta (Not the As*hole) those things are a lot of work. But also very specialized. Laugh it off. “I thought you were joking!! I can’t make a wedding cake! Thanks for the thought though.” And then if she asks again just say no. “I don’t have the equipment!! They’re so specialized. I hope you find someone good. I couldn’t do justice to your special day.” - RoseGoldStreak NTA - given the relationship you describe, I would have no problem telling her NO, in front of our entire family. Anyone in the family who felt the need to comment or try to argue for why I should do it, I'd tell them they're welcome to make the wedding cake, but it's a firm no from me. It's not your job to keep the peace, and you don't have to have a relationship with anyone just because they're family. You're free to cut toxic people out of your life, hell, it's highly encouraged. - Wikidess NTA. And, go ahead and reply publicly. Tell her as a question. Like, do you really trust me to make your wedding cake after the way you've treated me through the years? See her response as you turn it on her. - Degofreak NTA. You don't owe her anything. Plus it's just a lot of extra stress on you and on the relationship if she doesn't like how you make it - Qwekie_ NTA. Next time she asks in public, you can reply "well, since you make a point of only speaking to me here in the middle of everyone, you give me no choice but to refuse also in front of everyone." - issoecoisadefudido Nta. She sounds awful and you don’t owe anyone anything, especially if they treat you horribly. She sounds like a master manipulator and knows how to get things her way. I don’t think you would even be able to enjoy your time even if you went to the wedding. Don’t bother - Presentation_Even So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that she is not in the wrong at all to say no to making her sister's wedding cake and she should probably just shut her down next time she asks in fron of her whole family. Making a wedding cake is a big favor even if it's for a bride you have a happy and healthy relationship with, but asking someone to do all that work when you've put them through hell? Nope. Good luck, everyone!