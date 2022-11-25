Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to buy BF new car after winning the lottery.

Most of us have dreamed about what we'd do if we won the lottery.

Images of dream houses, fancy vacations, and big pools might come to mind, but the reality of winning the lottery is far more complex and stressful than most people imagine.

The presence of a windfall can bring out the worst in people, causing even the closest friends and family to show entitlement. On top of that, the heavily taxed winnings can easily be spent away if you don't have a plan on how to make it last.

These complex dynamics came up in a popular AITA post, where a woman asked if she was wrong for not buying her boyfriend a car until speaking with a financial advisor.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to spend my lottery winning on a new car for my boyfriend?