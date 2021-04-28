Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to celebrate Mother's Day with selfish mother-in-law.

Unresolved tension, unspoken disdain, passive-aggression and snide, under-the-breath comments are the classic signs of a toxic mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship...

While most mother-in-laws are not the evil, plotting, cartoonish and witchy women often portrayed in movies or your best friend's exaggerated story of a particularly hellish Thanksgiving with her ex, a smooth and painless in-law relationship is unfortunately rare. Part of being in a long-term relationship is accepting your partner's family as your own, but not everyone can effortlessly adjust to sacrificing and compromising their own family time or favorite holiday traditions. Especially when children are involved, dividing time between each set of grandparents can get complicated depending on geography or an in-law's constant backseat parenting.

However, if your partner is suffering because of the way your own parent is treating them, you have to defend your partner. Forcing your wife to attend a cursed mother's day celebration by herself with your mom who repeatedly refuses to respect her is some serious shady behavior. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband requesting she spend mother's day with his mother after her salty comments the year before, people were quick to deem a verdict.