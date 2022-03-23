Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to change plans to include friend's baby.

So, when a concerned woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she's balancing her friendship with a new mom, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My friend recently had a baby. We are in our mid 20s so we’re still very much the type to go out and have fun at bars, parties, nightclubs, travel to new places you name it. But, she got pregnant last year & had a baby so we haven’t been able to do much of that for obvious reasons.
I’ve always supported her, even planned her baby shower for her & got her home ready for when she came back with her newborn but recently she came to me a*s backwards & went off on me bc I apparently do not accommodate her & her child.