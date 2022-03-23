Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to change plans to include friend's baby.

Being a parent is a rewarding and beautiful journey, but it also means sacrificing a lot of nights doing shots off of a stranger while dancing on top of the bar at last call...

So, when a concerned woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about how she's balancing her friendship with a new mom, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole): For Not Accommodating my friend who recently had a baby?

My friend recently had a baby. We are in our mid 20s so we’re still very much the type to go out and have fun at bars, parties, nightclubs, travel to new places you name it. But, she got pregnant last year & had a baby so we haven’t been able to do much of that for obvious reasons.