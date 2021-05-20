Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to cook food for ‘ungrateful’ in-laws.

Cooking food for particularly picky eaters, especially when they're your partner's entire extended family can be a challenging nightmare in passive aggression and quiet yet blaring judgement...

Cooking and baking for a dinner party or holiday isn't even remotely fun if you feel like the people you're preparing a meal for will critique every bite as if you're 5-star chef. Dietary restrictions or allergies are often unavoidable, but "foodies" who analyze every ingredient of your grandmother's casserole recipe as if it's the finale of "Masterchef."

While relationships with in-laws can be daunting at first, the stereotypes of evil and plotting mother-in-laws are fortunately usually far from the truth. Still, maintaining the peace with your partner's family despite some standard clashing of political opinions or religious beliefs is always a good idea. You don't want to dread every holiday or gathering while rage-baking a batch of cookies you know they'll all whisper about from the living room. "Not enough salt?" Add your own, Aunt Martha!