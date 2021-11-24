Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to cover Christmas shifts for coworkers with kids.

Being a parent to small children during the holiday season can be an adorable, rewarding, and magical experience, but it doesn't come without it's fair share of utter chaos...

Especially for working parents, navigating the end-of-year madness with an excited tiny human agonizing over having to wait to open the presents they already found in the closet can be a whirlwind of wrapping paper, half-eaten candy canes and failed homemade sugar cookies. Anyone who has worked in healthcare, retail or the service industry is familiar with the challenge of having to work on a day everyone else on the planet seems to have off. Stocking shelves for last-minute shoppers as a crowded swarm of Karens scream at you for not wrapping their presents quickly enough or making their spiked apple cider and caramel espresso martinis with the force of Santa's elves can be enough to make anyone hit the eggnog when the sun rises.

Still, just because you have a crew of small kids waiting at home for you doesn't mean you're entitled to a day off more than your child-free coworkers. Everyone should be able to enjoy the holidays however they want to whether that's corralling the kids from the kitchen or drinking wine alone and watching true crime documentaries.