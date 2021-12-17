Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to fire trainer because his wife is jealous.

Jealousy ruins countless romantic relationships, but getting caught in a fabricated love triangle is never a fun game...

Accusing your partner's platonic friend of trying to steal your spouse simply because they're attractive is a dangerous path and pretty blaring red flag. If you can't trust the person you love to be honest with you about the kind of relationship you both agreed on, there are deeper issues than the cute barista at the local coffee shop.

Blaming other people before having a conversation with your partner about your concerns doesn't help anyone involved, and being extra protective or suspicious because you happen to be married to someone with a highly physical job will only lead to a 3 AM fight in the car. Just because your husband is a yoga instructor or a bartender doesn't mean he has four secret families in different states, Alyssa!

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to refuse to follow her personal trainer's wife's request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.