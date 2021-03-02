Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to forgive friend for criticizing her bikini body.

Body shaming is never okay, but you especially shouldn't criticize your friends and loved ones for things they have absolutely no control over...

Even if you think you're being "helpful" by offering unsolicited feedback on someone's outfit "for their shape" or new haircut "for their jawline," most of the time a body-related critique is just rude and hurtful. Everyone has different standards and expectations for how they want their own bodies to look, and just because you think someone else could "try harder," doesn't mean they necessarily want to, or even should. There is more than one type of beautiful body out there, and analyzing your friends' shapes to make sure you could all walk the runway in bikinis is unrealistic and toxic.

So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her "well intentioned" friend's body-shaming comments about her beachwear, people were quick to offer advice.