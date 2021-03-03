Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to buy friend wedding gift since she wasn't invited.

Planning a wedding guest list can be a stressful ordeal, and it's nearly impossible to do it without hurting at least one person's feelings...

Taking the budget into consideration, many couples choose to only invite people to their wedding who they are currently close with. Plus-ones who are complete strangers, neighbors, kids, or your mom's best friends might not make the cut for a small event. Every person adds to the cost of the venue and food and beverage bill, but asking people who weren't invited to then buy you a gift is a serious wedding etiquette faux pas. "Hey so sorry I chose not to have you at my wedding, but would you mind buying me this $150 knife?" is not a classy way to treat your friends.

So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her recently married friend's request for wedding gifts, people were eager to deem a verdict.