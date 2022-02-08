Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to follow 'Disney Adult' sister's rules for niece.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 8, 2022 | 4:04 PM
It's a "tale as old as time" to meet a fun friend only to find out halfway through the conversation that they're a "Disney Adult."

So, when a conflicted aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to boldly buy her niece a toy that wasn't Disney-related, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) For Refusing To Give in to a Disney Adult?

My niece just turned 5 and we got her a Magic Mixie. My sister, "Elsa" has a strict "Disney Toy Only" policy and literally gives us lists of acceptable Disney-only toys, but that's not what my niece wanted. She's been obsessed with getting a Magic Mixie since her friend got one.

