Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to give heirloom ring back to late fiancé's family.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to keep her late fiancé's family heirloom, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (31F) recently lost my fiancé (37M) Jake. We've been together for 6 years. His death was unexpected and I'm still mourning.
At the funeral (which I arranged and paid for) his brother (32M) Jim asked me when I'm going to return the engagement ring to the family.
For context, the engagement ring with which Jake proposed is an ancient family heirloom. It's a gorgeous ring, but what makes it priceless is the story behind it.