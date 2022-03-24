Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to give heirloom ring back to late fiancé's family.

Family heirlooms are the source of many Thanksgiving battles, estate debates, and drama on Antiques Roadshow...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to keep her late fiancé's family heirloom, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not returning my engagement ring after my fiancé past away?

I (31F) recently lost my fiancé (37M) Jake. We've been together for 6 years. His death was unexpected and I'm still mourning.

At the funeral (which I arranged and paid for) his brother (32M) Jim asked me when I'm going to return the engagement ring to the family.