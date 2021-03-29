Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to help a mom calm down her kids in waiting room.

While some parents appreciate the kindness when strangers go out of their way to help them with their children in a grocery store or other stressful public setting, expecting others to drop everything and calm your child's temper tantrum is incredibly entitled...`

Nobody wants to reward a stranger's screaming child in a store or on a plane, and if the parent isn't even attempting to solve the problem on their own, it can be incredibly annoying. Some parents assume that everyone in the world shares their same unconditional love for their toddler rolling on the ground and screech-screaming over a lollipop that isn't purple, but unfortunately that is not the case. Of course, it's nice if a stranger is willing to help quell a kid's public meltdown, but asking a child-free stranger minding their own business to hand over their personal items so your child can be entertained is taking the "it takes a village" mentality to another level.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an awkward disagreement over her iPad and a tear-streaked child in the doctor's office waiting room, people were quick to offer advice.