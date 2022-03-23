Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to kill spider that scared her house guest.

While a bug in the house might not bother you or disrupt your life, some people can't relax knowing there's an 8-legged intruder lurking in the shadows...

If you're a guest in someone's home and they happen to keep a cage-free menagerie of creepy crawling insects, you can quietly pack up and bail without insulting their lifestyle. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a spider, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to kill a spider for a house guest?

I (26F) live in Sydney, where huntsman spiders are our common house spider. I’ve had one (who I’ve named Simon) in my living room in the ceiling corner for about 2 weeks now.