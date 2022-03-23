Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to kill spider that scared her house guest.

If you're a guest in someone's home and they happen to keep a cage-free menagerie of creepy crawling insects, you can quietly pack up and bail without insulting their lifestyle. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a spider, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (26F) live in Sydney, where huntsman spiders are our common house spider. I’ve had one (who I’ve named Simon) in my living room in the ceiling corner for about 2 weeks now.
He’s hard to reach for me to trap and put outside, and honestly he doesn’t bother me. He can chill there for as long as he wants so long as he keeps eating smaller bugs and so long as I can see him.