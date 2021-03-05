Woman asks if she’s wrong to refuse to let friend borrow her old wedding dress.

Getting too involved in the planning process of a friend's wedding can lead to some seriously dramatic bridal battles...

Of course it's expected for friends to help out with certain aspects of wedding planning, but offering up free services such as baking the cake, cooking food, photography, videography, bartending, or loaning a dress can get messy pretty rapidly. Before you let a friend borrow anything, whether it is an item with sentimental value or money, you should be prepared first to never get it back, or at least not get it back in the condition that you lent it. Most of the time, trustworthy loved ones will return their borrowed items in perfect condition, but preparing yourself for the worst can help you choose whether or not you're actually okay with loaning it in the first place. Especially wedding-related items that hold an irreplaceable value, it's important to really think it over before you let your friend borrow the dress you wore to get married in so she can dip-dye it hot pink and bedazzle it with sequins in her tub.