Ordering food delivery can be a relaxing way to avoid cooking and doing dishes for the night, but app fees plus tax and tip can turn one plain pizza into a luxury, bank-breaking splurge.

While delivery drivers have a different list of grievances than servers and bartenders do, working in food service can be a special sort of nightmare in scathing Yelp reviews and calls from Karens.

Struggling to meet rapid delivery times, taking the blame for a restaurant's mistake, getting stuck in traffic while dinners get cold, biking through the rain and snow with a bag full of orders for people cozily sheltered in their homes--remember to be kind and tip generously.