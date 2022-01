With countless dating apps and nights spent swiping through profile photos of potential partners from your couch, it's difficult to start a relationship with a good story of how you met.

While there's nothing to be ashamed of if you saw a photo of your husband holding a fish on an app and the rest is history, romantic comedies told us that we should all trip and fall while holding a hot coffee on our future partner's white shirt. Couples with an interesting story love to tell people long-winded, detail-filled, monologues while interrupting each other about their forbidden work romance saga that ended in a flash mob engagement.