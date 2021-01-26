Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to sell house she inherited to her older brother.

Inheriting family heirlooms (especially when they're incredibly valuable things such as property) can sometimes cause a series of brutal battles between siblings...

While it is ultimately up to whoever is passing down their items to decide who should receive them when they die, bitter resentments or old feuds can emerge when multiple people feel entitled to one item. Then, there's sometimes the issue of one family member coming into massive amounts of money and everyone else wondering if they can have a piece of the fortune simply because they're family. Always remember to never lend any amount you can't afford to lose and stand up for yourself! Even if an item doesn't have any financial value or you're not in a position to worry about money, if a family item is important to you because it has memories attached to it, that dusty, broken Barbie collection is worth fighting for.

So, when a frustrated younger sister decided to consult Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument she got into with her older brother about the house she inherited from her father, people were eager to weigh in.