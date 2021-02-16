Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to share food with housemate’s 6-year-old son.

Sharing a living space with strangers can be difficult, especially when there are children involved...

Screaming kids throwing temper tantrums through thin walls, stressed parents asking if you wouldn't mind watching their kids for free since you're "home anyway," or just the standard issues involved in having roommates all sharing one bathroom, frying pan, or television can be hard to navigate. Everyone has different boundaries and expectations for their relationship with their neighbors and housemates, and respecting people's choices for sharing food, cookware, or electronic devices requires clear, but sometimes awkward communication. Nobody ever wants to discuss the clogged shower drain full of hair or the mountain of dirty dishes in the sink whenever you want to cook dinner, but it's usually better to air out household grievances before they brew and bubble into a fiery feud.

So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about her housemate's child, people were quick to offer advice.