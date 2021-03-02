Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to let twin sister wear their mom's wedding dress.

While brides often build a bad reputation for the way they manage their wedding-related stress and planning-anxiety, preparing for a wedding can sometimes bring out the worst in people...

Guests refusing to RSVP or asking for extra plus-ones, figuring out a venue and a menu, navigating through the advice on every detail from family and friends, and of course, choosing an outfit for the big day can be a lot to juggle. With all of the planning and endless staring at floral arches, bridesmaids gowns, invitation fonts, and specialty cocktail recipes, sometimes couples get lost in the frenzy and forget the reason they're getting married in the first place. Before you start a fight with your family or friends because you've been spending too much time scrolling through DIY centerpiece arrangements, it's important to take a step back.

So, when a conflicted twin decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument with her engaged sister about their mom's wedding dress, people were quick to offer advice.