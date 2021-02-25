Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to watch brother’s children during her workday.

While there are many advantages to working from home, some people seem to think that if you're not at an office, you're not working at all...

Taking care of children, especially someone else's children, is a full-time job that requires constant attention. While many parents are able to find a balance between watching kids and maintaining at full-time job while working from a home office, expecting someone else to miraculously develop those skills overnight is a big ask. If kids aren't old enough to quietly play, entertain themselves, or keep their noise level down while adults are trying to focus on work then trying to get through a Zoom meeting can be torture.

Of course, everyone wants to be there for their family, but doing free labor for relatives can often brew bitter resentments that erupt into a full blown meltdown at the next Thanksgiving happy hour. So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her niece and nephew distracting her during work, people were eager to deem a verdict.