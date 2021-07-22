Woman asks if she’d be wrong to report coworker’s fake pregnancy to get her fired.

We all know the saying "snitches get stitches." While it originally referred to testifying against people in court or getting peers in trouble with the law, the sentiment extends to lots of situations, including the workplace.

The idea that we should all band together against authority, and mind our own business when it comes to other people's choices makes sense in a lot of contexts. But there are times when that sense of solidarity is fractured, specifically, when the other person is screwing everyone over.

In a popular post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a woman asked if it would be wrong to report her coworker's fake pregnancy.

WIBTA if I report a coworker for faking a pregnancy?

OP shared that she recently found herself in an awkward position after finding out the truth about her coworker Eliza.