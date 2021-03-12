Woman asks if she’d be wrong to report doctor who congratulated her on pregnancy.

Especially for doctors who regularly work with pregnant people, assuming that all women who receive positive pregnancy tests are excited and ready to welcome a baby is a naive and insensitive mindset. Most doctors are able to read the room and offer different options to pregnant women, especially when their birth control method failed and they might not be ready to become a parent. Calling a baby a "blessing" to someone who is panicking at the thought of being pregnant is grossly unprofessional.
So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she should report a doctor for being unprofessional, people were quick to offer advice.
I (37f) am married with two kids. I have had an IUD for 3 years. I hadn't been feeling well and so I thought I would take a pregnancy test just to be 100% certain I was not pregnant since when you call to get an appointment they will often ask you this. I knew it was almost impossible but figured I feel weird so what the heck.
It was positive. I was in shock and a little bit of terror since IUD births are not always .... pleasant. Nor did I have any desire to have any more kids hence the IUD.