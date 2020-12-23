Woman asks if she would be wrong to report Doordash delivery driver for trying to get two tips.

"Acting like a Karen," especially in 2020, will definitely not score you any karma points in the new year...

While it might make you feel better in the moment to take your frustrations with a service industry worker to Yelp or Google Reviews, writing a five-paragraph essay about why a bartender should be fired for not smiling enough, or why a server should lose their job because they forgot your refill of Diet Coke is pretty repugnant, immature behavior. Angry reviews and toddler-level temper tantrums on Yelp are permanent, and it's best to take your frustrations out on the business as a whole and not an individual who was probably simply doing their job. Delivery drivers tackle extreme weather conditions to bring you your dinner on time, intact and at the ideal temperature. Unless your pizza is 90% on the top of the box or your lasagna is actually a chicken, 'tis the season to have some empathy for essential workers in a pandemic and let a little mistake slide.