Woman asks if she was wrong to report DoorDash driver after they demanded a bigger tip.

If you've ever worked in the service industry, you're probably familiar with the feeling of your life flashing before your eyes as you conjur up the strength to force a fake smile while a customer screams at you because the chef gave them dressing mixed into their salad rather than on the side. Having a little empathy for the fact that most people are just doing their jobs and trying to get through their shifts can go a long way, and it's important to take a deep breath and a bite of your food before you leave a 5 paragraph swear-riddled rant on Yelp. If you're truly unhappy with a service industry worker's performance or attitude, the best thing to do is voice your frustrations to them directly, rather than passive aggressively complaining in a public online review. Costing someone their job and leaving them potentially unable to pay bills because you waited a little bit longer than you expected for your third free refill of soda is an immature and cold choice .