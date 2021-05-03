Woman asks if she was wrong to report loud neighbors who got fined $500 for noise.

Living in an apartment comes with some level of compromise when it comes to privacy and noise...

While your upstairs neighbors might just be walking around their kitchen, an old building can make their steps sound like a giant riding an elephant wearing tap shoes on a brick of cement. Overhearing parties, loud televisions, couples fighting, the amateur violinist downstairs practicing--investing in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones and a broom for the ceiling is sometimes the only solution.

Most tenants prefer to keep the peace with the people they share a living space with, and approaching your neighbors politely is usually the first step to a solution. If you're met with a nasty monologue about why it's absolutely necessary to scream-sing Broadway ballads every Monday night at midnight, though, it might be time to take it up with the building manager (or their Bluetooth speakers).

So, when a frustrated apartment-dweller decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her almost impressively loud upstairs neighbors, people were there to help deem a verdict.