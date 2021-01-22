Woman asks if she's wrong to return 'passive-aggressive' cookbook from her husband.

Getting a holiday gift that you wouldn't necessarily purchase yourself can be awkward, but it's even more uncomfortable when it seems like someone is trying to send you a passive aggressive message with the present...

Dividing up household chores is certainly not the most romantic part of any marriage, but it's important to be clear about expectations before feelings get bottled up and bubble over into something much worse. If one person feels like they are contributing more or working harder on the boring but necessary tasks without any appreciation from their loved ones, it can be a recipe for disaster. Especially when children are involved, it's important to acknowledge all the things your partner does for the family. If the thought of doing the dishes makes you want to claw your eyes out, but you always take the trash out in the snow and fold laundry without any complaining, come up with a plan and routine that works best for each of your individual skills and interests. Sometimes mind-numbingly dull chores are unavoidable, but there are always ways to work together and make them as painless as possible.