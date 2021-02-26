Woman asks if she’s wrong to ‘ruin’ mother-in-law’s Disney World plans by not going.

Disneyworld can be a incredibly special experience for young children, but for adults who have no interest in theme parks or an extended family trip, it could be a disastrous nightmare...

Long lines, humidity, exorbitant prices, screaming hyper kids booking it toward actors overheating under their costumes, and sweaty rides might not exactly be your dream vacation. People who love Disney, however, really love Disney and if you're a parent or grandparent, being able to treat children to the "magic" can make for a memorable trip.

Even outside of a theme park vacation, spending more than a few hours with your partner's entire family and all of their children can be exhausting and an extreme sport in the art of patience. For introverts or quieter people, the chaos of a family event requires at least one cocktail break per hour.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's plan to take the family to Disneyworld, people were quick to offer advice.