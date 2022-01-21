Woman asks if she's wrong to 'ruin' waitress' life for 'complimenting' her husband's eyes.

Telling your server at a restaurant that everything is "great," signing the check and then running home to complain about every detail of your experience on Yelp is impressively immature behavior...

While leaving glowing reviews for a new restaurant can boost sales, a scathing review (particularly one about an employee's professionalism or personality) can hurt many people. If you're unhappy with the service you received, the best way to resolve the issue is to speak to someone in person. The only customer worse than a Karen berating a manager over a missing side of Ranch is a Karen that hides behind their keyboard and writes a six-stanza poem of hate in an embarrassing public review.

So, when when a Yelp-happy woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to be the reason a waitress lost her job, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving a bad review on a diner and ruining the waitress' life just because she was "complimenting" my husband's eyes?