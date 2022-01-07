Woman asks if she's wrong to sell $25,000 heirloom engagement ring from cheating ex.

Do you give guests a refund if they already booked their hotel? Can you accept gifts from your registry as a "sorry you got dumped," consolation prize? Is it uncouth to record a viral TikTok of the runaway bride speeding off on a horse from the church?
Weddings are complicated enough even when they happen without a single guest standing up to object or a pre-wedding cheating scandal. So, when a conflicted and scorned woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to sell her cheating almost-husband's family heirloom, people were quick to help deem a verdict.