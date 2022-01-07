Woman asks if she's wrong to sell $25,000 heirloom engagement ring from cheating ex.

If your relationship disintegrates before you get to say "I do" under an expensive floral arch while your friends and family sip champagne, are you morally obligated to return the engagement ring?

Do you give guests a refund if they already booked their hotel? Can you accept gifts from your registry as a "sorry you got dumped," consolation prize? Is it uncouth to record a viral TikTok of the runaway bride speeding off on a horse from the church?

Weddings are complicated enough even when they happen without a single guest standing up to object or a pre-wedding cheating scandal. So, when a conflicted and scorned woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to sell her cheating almost-husband's family heirloom, people were quick to help deem a verdict.