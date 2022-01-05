Woman asks if she was wrong to set up hidden camera to catch roommate stealing.

Anyone who has shared a living space with people who aren't family members or romantic partners is probably familiar with multiple people trying to cook at the same time, mysteriously missing groceries, and a lesson in gentle confrontation.

While it's not always ideal to overhear a stranger from the internet's private life through a thin wall just because you can't afford the rent by yourself, having roommates can often be a fun and weird chosen family. And then of course, sometimes it's not...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to install cameras in her apartment, people were quick to help deem a verdict.