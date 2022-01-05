Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she was wrong to set up hidden camera to catch roommate stealing.

Woman asks if she was wrong to set up hidden camera to catch roommate stealing.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jan 5, 2022 | 9:42 PM
ADVERTISING

Anyone who has shared a living space with people who aren't family members or romantic partners is probably familiar with multiple people trying to cook at the same time, mysteriously missing groceries, and a lesson in gentle confrontation.

While it's not always ideal to overhear a stranger from the internet's private life through a thin wall just because you can't afford the rent by yourself, having roommates can often be a fun and weird chosen family. And then of course, sometimes it's not...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to install cameras in her apartment, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content