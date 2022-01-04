Woman asks if she was wrong to shame brother’s ‘ungrateful’ fiancée for reaction to gift.

Whenever someone goes out of their way to purchase something they thought you'd enjoy, you owe them a sincere "thank you" and at least an attempt to make the gift work. Just because a gift might not necessarily be an item you'd ever buy for yourself doesn't mean you can't consider becoming a hat person or a smoothie-maker.
So, when as conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to insult her brother's spoiled fiancée in front of her whole family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My parents (65&53) paid off everyone’s (my siblings and their partners) student loan debt as a Christmas gift this year. I am very aware of how privileged I am to have parents that were able to do this for me.