Woman asks if she was wrong to shame brother’s ‘ungrateful’ fiancée for reaction to gift.

Receiving a gift you're not happy with can be an uncomfortable, anxiety-inducing blur of fake-smiling and casual lying, but ultimately it always is "the thought that counts."

Whenever someone goes out of their way to purchase something they thought you'd enjoy, you owe them a sincere "thank you" and at least an attempt to make the gift work. Just because a gift might not necessarily be an item you'd ever buy for yourself doesn't mean you can't consider becoming a hat person or a smoothie-maker.

So, when as conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to insult her brother's spoiled fiancée in front of her whole family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling my brother's fiancée an ungrateful b*tch?