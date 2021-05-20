Woman asks if she was wrong to ‘shame’ fiancé’s lower income during fight over housework.

Dividing housework and childcare can be a challenging point of tension, especially when everyone involved has a dramatically different work schedule...

If doing the dishes makes you want to leap into the sea or you'll never for the life of you remember to take out the trash, settling on a chore schedule that works for you and a partner sharing a living space can involve some level of compromise. When children are involved, things can get even more chaotic and it's best to be open and honest about realistic expectations before brooding with resentment while mopping the kitchen floor at 3 in the morning because you "might" have seen a single cockroach.

While it's never kind to shame someone for their chosen career or income, discussing finances is usually an important part of running a smooth household. If one person makes more money than another, it doesn't mean their job is more "important," but it could mean that standing on their feet for twelve hours a shift while your partner sits at an office earns you a free pass to skip out on cooking dinner every once in awhile.