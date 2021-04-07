Woman asks if she was wrong to shame unemployed boyfriend after he insulted her looks.

Discussing body insecurities, body image issues, or physical attraction can sometimes be uncomfortably vulnerable or awkward in a romantic relationship...

If someone's appearance dramatically changes in the time you'd been together and you find yourself no longer attracted to them, it can definitely brew into resentment or fizzling feelings if not addressed. Or, if you're genuinely concerned that your partner isn't taking care of their physical or mental health, it can be necessary to intervene for their safety. However, there's a stark difference between looking out for your partner's health or appearance from a place of love, and turning into a shallow, image-obsessed, gym rat who lives and breathes protein powder pancakes. Exercising regularly and always looking your best can boost your confidence, but shaming others for not having the same passion for fitness as you do is not okay.

So, when a woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her boyfriend's rude comments about her body and looks, people were quick to deem a verdict.