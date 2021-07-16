Woman asks if she was wrong to shut down new mom who shamed breastfeeding moms.

Shaming other parents who are doing their best to keep their kids happy and healthy is cowardly behavior, and being an advocate for other parents when you witness bullying or toxic gossip in action can be incredibly beneficial.

Instead of piling on and fueling the drama in the kindergarten parking lot while other mothers dunk on another parent for their parenting style or choices, gently (or not-so-gently) remind everyone that most parents are just doing the things they think would be best for their kids. At the end of the day, nobody is going to wake up at 25-years-old and suddenly curse their parents for the fact that they didn't have a snack cabinet full of all-organic sugar-free fruit roll-ups in their childhood kitchen.

Of course if you suspect neglect or abuse, intervention is more than necessary, but criticizing every small detail of how someone goes about the challenge of raising a tiny human isn't admirable behavior. Don't be the mean girl of the mom group, Ashley.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to shut down a mom-shamer in front of her fiancé’s family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.