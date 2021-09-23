Woman asks if she was wrong to snap at single coworker ‘bitter’ about husband’s gifts.

Letting your partner know that you're thinking of them by sending thoughtful romantic gifts or little notes to their workplace can be a sweet gesture every once in awhile.

However, bombarding your significant other with public displays of affection like giant teddy bears or massive floral bouquets might make them feel uncomfortable as they shove your mountain of presents aside to see their computer screen. Many people prefer to separate their personal lives from their work persona, and having to accept a daily delivery from the local chocolatier might make coworkers ask some questions.

Still, some people enjoy the attention of being showered with presents and as long as your partner's gifts aren't distracting anyone from their work, notes and desserts to get you through the daily grind can be a love language. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to clapback at her coworker for commenting on her husband's daily romantic gestures, people were quick to help deem a verdict.